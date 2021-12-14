‘Odisha Govt Encouraging Promotion Of IP Culture’

Bhubaneswar: The State government has earmarked about half a crore annually for promotion of Intellectual Properties (IP) culture, informed Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Science & Technology Department today at in a workshop on “Promoting IP Culture in the State”, jointly organised by the Department and STPI Bhubaneswar here.

Mishra said the support covers upto 10 lakh for public awareness, 40 thousand for patent registration, attorney fees upto 20 thousand, and 10 thousand for GI registration and also 60 thousand to one lakh for organizing capacity building and training workshops.

Mishra, in his speech, said on why the IP creators should accelerate creation of IPs from the state and avail the technical, legal and financial support and take the benefits that Government of Odisha is providing for promoting IP culture in the State.

The printed and digital/online versions of the IPR Management Guidelines for the larger benefit of the IP creators of the State were also released on the occasion.

The workshop held at the STPI ELITE facility at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar included a session on “Introduction to the IPR Landscape and Ecosystem in Odisha” and was followed by the Inaugural Session in which Shri Udaynarayan Das, Additional Secretary, MSME Department spoke on Start up eco-system in the State.

Shri Aurobinda Panda, Managing Partner, M/s. Lex Protectors highlighted on protection of IP for early-stage innovators & Startups. Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI-HQ spoke about the patents filed by Startups of STPI Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar and other Centre of Entrepreneurship under STPINEXT Initiative. Prof. P.P. Mathur, Vice-Chancellor of Birla Global University and Shri Manas Ranjan Panda, Director, STPI Odisha also spoke on the occasion.

Various issues covering the topics like IP Management and Strategy, Practical Insights into the IP domain, IP Rights, , copyright, industrial designs and selected case studies on IPR etc. were discussed in the sessions of the workshop.

Around hundred participants from various organizations of Govt of India and Government of Odisha, academic & research, industry and start-ups of the State were present.