Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government carried out a reshuffle in the OAS cadre on Monday, involving the transfer of multiple officers. The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has released an official notification concerning this matter.

Sailendra Kumar Jena, Joint Secretary to Government, Sports & YS Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Mission Shakti Department.

Mamata Barik, Joint Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM), Bhubaneswar.

Binod Kumar Jena, Joint Secretary to Government, Mission Shakti Department with the additional charge of Joint Secretary to Government, Odia Language Literature & Culture Department is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.

Gopinath Kuanr, Sub Collector, Puri is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government, Women & Child Development Department.

Suraj Kumar Pattnaik, Ex-Sub Collector, Subarnapur UoT as Deputy Secretary to Government, Sports & Youth Services Department is posted as Additional EO., Zilla Parishad, Bargarh.

Hemasagar Bhoi, Ex-Sub-Collector, Kuchinda, Sambalpur, now joined in the GA & PG Department, is posted as P.A., ITDA, Kuchinda, Sambalpur.

Surendra Meher, BDO, Sohela is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Subarnapur.

Manoranjan Sahu, G.M. (Social Projects), Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd., Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Bhubaneswar.

Manorama Jali, Additional Sub Collector, Jajpur is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, SIRD, Bhubaneswar.

Raj Kishore Jena, Deputy Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Puri.

Sunil Kumar Meher, Tahasildar, Bolangir is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Patnagarh, Bolangir.