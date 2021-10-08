Odisha Govt Effects Minor Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a minor reshuffle in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre.
As per a notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department, as many as four OAS officers have been transferred to other departments in the reshuffle.
Following are the senior OAS officers given new postings:-
- Susanta Kumar Dash, OAS (SS), Additional Director of Estates, GA & PG Department has been transferred and posted as Director of Textiles, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
- Shyamabhakta Mishra, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Boyanika, Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Sangram Kumar Raysardar, OAS (S), Rent Officer, GA & PG Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Director of Estates, GA & PG Department.
- Bedabara Pradhan, OAS (S), BDO, Kabisuryanagar, Ganjam has been transferred and posted as Sub Collector Jeypore.