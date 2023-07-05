Odisha Govt Effects Minor IFS Reshuffle I See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor reshuffle in the IFS cadres assigning four officers with new tasks.

A notification has been issued by the Department of Forests, Environment and Climate Change on Wednesday into the effect.

According to the notification 2009-batch IFS officer, Sanjaya Kumar Swain, Conservator of Forests, O/o Pr.CCF & HoFF, Odisha, has been transferred and posted as In Charge, RCCF, Berhampur Circle with additional charge of G.M. OFDC, Berhampur.

2008-batch IFS officer, T. Asok Kumar, Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Sambalpur Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Sambalpur in addition to his own duties.

2008-batch IFS officer, Harsha Bardhan Udgata, Conservator of Forests, Bolangir (KL) Circle, is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Bolangir in addition to his own duties.

2009-batch IFS officer, Dr. Sanjeet Kumar, Conservator of Forests, I/c RCCF, Bhubaneswar Circle is allowed to remain in Additional Charge of G.M. OFDC, Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties.