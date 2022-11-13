Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Sunday effected a major reshuffle in Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) cadre.

Akshaya Kumar Mallick, Additional District Magistrate, Jajpur with additional charge of Special LAO, Kalinganagar has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Land Records and Settlement, Cuttack.

Sambalpur Development Authority secretary Pravash Chandra Dandasana has been posted as Sub Collector, Sambalpur. He was also allowed to remain in additional charge of Secretary, Sambalpur Development Authority.

In exercise of powers conferred under Sub Section-4 of Section-20 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Act l of 1974), the State Government appointed him as the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sambalpur.

Similalry, Mandardhar Mahalik, Additional PD (Admin.), DRDA in Kendrapara is transferred and posted as Sub Collector of Nilagiri in Balasore.

Mahalik has alos been appointed as the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Nilagiri in Balasore.

Aditional Sub-Collector of Jagatsinghpur Debi Prasad Mohanty has been posted as OSD, Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

Nilagiri sub-collector Dipti Ranjan Sethi was transferred and posted as Sub Collector of Khordha. The State Government also appointed him as the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Khordha.