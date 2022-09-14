Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In IAS Cadres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadres. A notification into this effect has been issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

According to a notification, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department and Chairman, GRIDCO.

The additional appointment of Deoranjan Kumar Singh, as Principal Secretary to Government, Excise Department shall stand terminated from the date Nikunja Bihari Dhal, takes over, the notification stated.

Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Fisheries & ARD Department.

The additional appointment of Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, as Principal Secretary to Government, Fisheries & ARD Department shall stand terminated from the date Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS takes over.

Shubha Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Woman & Child Development Department.

The additional appointment of Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Woman & Child Development Department shall stand terminated from the date Shubha Sarma, IAS takes over.

Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department.

Shalini Pandit, Mission Director, National Health Mission with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, H & F.W. Department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Director, ST with additional charge of CEO, ORMAS is appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, P R & D W. Department. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, ORMAS.

Dr Brundha D, MD, OSMCL with additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha is appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission. She is allowed to remain in additional charge of MD, OSMCL and Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRTS-1992, Special Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, OPTCL.

The additional appointment of Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS as chairman, OPTCL shall stand terminated from the date Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRTS takes over,

Saroj Kumar Mishra, OAS(SS), Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department with additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Home(Protocol) Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department.

He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Secretary to Government, Home(Protocol) Department, the GA department notification further read.