Odisha Govt Effects IPS Reshuffle I See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadres. The Home Department has issued a Notification to this effect.

According to the notification, 2003-batch IPS officer, Shefeen Ahmed K, at present IGP, HRPC, has been transferred and posted as IGP, CID, CB.

2007-batch IPS officer, Dr Sarthak Sarangi, at present DIGP, Hdqrs, has been transferred and posted as DIGP, Fire Services and Home Guard.

2008-batch IPS officer, Satyajit Naik, at present DIGP, Computer, has been transferred and posted as DIGP, HRPC.

20011-batch IPS officer, Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth, at present SP, Cuttack, has been transferred and posted as AIGP, Hdqrs.

2015-batch IPS officer, Rahul Jain, at present SP, Hdqrs, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nayagarh.

OPS Mihir Kumar Panda, at present DCP, Spl. Crime Unit, Commissionerate of Police, BBSR-CTC, has been transferred and posted as SP, Cuttack.