Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal to increase the food grain transportation charges of the agents to Rs 150 per quintal from Rs 75 per quintal.

The revised transportation cost will apply to the agents who will be engaged afresh and the Government will float a tender to engage the new transportation agents.

However, the agents already engaged in supplying food grains under the SNP will not benefit from today’s decision.