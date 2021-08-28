Odisha Govt Directs To Step Up Pace Of Vaccination Against COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department has asked all District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and CDM & PHOs to step up the pace of vaccination against COVID-19.

In a letter to the authorities concerned, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra informed that the MoHFW has now nearly doubled the monthly vaccine allocation to States, and faster vaccine consumption will lead to higher allocation for the State.

He also informed that the issue of syringe availability in the state has also now been resolved and, it is of utmost importance to step up the pace of vaccination in all the districts.

The priority activities that need to be focused on immediately are:

Vaccination of all 2nd dose due beneficiaries.

Vaccination of all teachers & non-teaching staff of Govt. & Private schools.

Vaccination of all pregnant women.

ACS PK Mohapatra reiterated his earlier communication made on 31st July, allocating district-wise targets to achieve 3.5 lakh doses administration per day in the State.

He further requested the district and municipal authorities to plan and ramp up vaccination drive accordingly to achieve more than the daily target fixed for their district.

Here is the district-wise daily target for COVID-19 vaccination:-