Odisha govt directs screening of people entering from 12 high-risk states

Bhubaneswar: In view of surge of Covid-19 cases in some states, Odisha government on Thursday asked authorities concerned to strengthen surveillance at airports & railway stations.

Accordingly, passengers coming from or through 12 high-risk states to Odisha will be screened at airports & railway stations.

The states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Additional chief secretary (health) PK Mohapatra has written a letter to the district collectors, municipal commissioners, directors of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports and East Coast Railway general manager (operations).

The passengers disembarking at airports and railway stations coming from and through the states will be screened by thermal screening and those found having symptoms or fever will be tested by Rapid Antigen Test on site.

If found positive, they will be put in isolation and treated as per the protocol, said Mohapatra.