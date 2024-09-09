Malkangiri: The Odisha government has assigned three senior officials to tackle the flood situation in Malkangiri.

On the instructions of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Home Guard and Fire Services Sudhanshu Sarangi, Principal Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bishnupada Sethi, and DIG Southern Division Charan Singh Meena have been dispatched to Malkangiri. Their role is to support the local administration in disaster management and evaluate the flood conditions.

The SRC’s press release on Monday reported that floodwaters are overflowing all bridges along the Pangam to Motu Road in Malkangiri, disrupting road communication at eight locations. Six villages in the Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks have been impacted, with 504 individuals evacuated to four relief camps. Two ODRAF units have been deployed in the district.

Likewise, 36 villages across the Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kundra, Borigumma, Semiliguda, and Koraput blocks in Koraput are affected, with communication cut off at six points. Fifty-six people have been relocated to two relief camps where they are being provided with cooked meals.

Currently, six ODRF units are operating in Malkangiri, with two units each in Koraput, Jeypore, Rayagada, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Bolangir. Twelve additional teams are on standby for the five coastal and neighbouring districts of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, and Boudh.

Furthermore, six NDRF units have been dispatched to Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh, with two additional units on standby.