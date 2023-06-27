Odisha Govt Declares June 29 as Holiday for Govt Offices, Banks

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday announced that all the state-run offices will remain closed on June 29 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

“In partial modification of this Department Notification No. 37032/R&DM. dated 01.11.2022, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare holiday on 29.6.2023 for the State Government Offices as well as the Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive)”, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.

Besides, all banks and other banking institutions in Odisha will also remain closed as holiday on 29.06.2023 (Thursday) instead of 30.06.2023 (Friday) on account of Eid-ul-Zuha.