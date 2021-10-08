Odisha Govt Declares Durga Puja Holidays For Schools From 10th to 20 Oct

Bhubaneswar: In view of the ensuing Durga Puja, the Odisha School and Mass Department on Friday announced a 10-day holiday for all government-run schools in the state from 10th to 20th October.

In view of Durga Puja and Kumar Purnima, all the schools in the state will remain closed from 10th to 20th October, 2021, a notification issued by the State S&ME Dept read.

As per the order, classes for students of Standard 9, 10, 11 & 12th will resume form October 21.

School & Mass Education department has asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to inform the Principals and Teachers about the holiday and reopening schedule.