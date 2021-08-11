Odisha Govt Decides To Resume Routine Surgery In Health Facilities

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of declining COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to resume elective surgeries in health facilities across the state with strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour and infection control measures.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has asked the Superintendent of all government medical colleges and hospitals, Directors of Capital Hospital In Bhubaneswar & Rourkela Govt Hospital, and all Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers in this regard.