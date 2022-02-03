Odisha Govt Decides To Reopen High Schools & Colleges From Feb 7

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday announced that physical classes of standard-VIII and above classes will resume from Monday.

Informing the same, Odisha Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that educational institutes in the State remained closed for a period of more than two years due to the Covid pandemic. As the daily positivity rate has also come down, physical classes of KG to Standard-VII will resume from Feb 14 while physical classes of standard-VIII & above classes will resume from Monday.

“Hospitalisation in the case of the third wave dominated by the Omicron variant is less. Similarly, the daily positivity rate has also come down. We have vaccinated a large number of teenagers in the ongoing inoculation drive. Considering demands from various quarters to reopen educational institutions, the crucial decision has been taken,” Mahapatra said.

The physical classes will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID protocols. All departments linked with education – School and Mass Education, Higher Education, Skill Development and Technical Education, and others, have been asked to issue guidelines and SOPs for reopening the institutions under their respective jurisdictions, added Mahapatra.