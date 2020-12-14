Odisha govt decides to construct 650-bedded teaching hospital in Puri

Bhubaneswar: A 650-bedded Teaching Hospital at Puri will be constructed at a cost of Rs 224.56 cr. The Odisha government has decided on the matter on Monday.

Reports said the state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, took the decision in this regard. The hospital will be attached to the proposed medical college being set up at the pilgrim town.

It will be a Turnkey project and special emphasis will be given to improve the medical education and to cater to the needs of qualified doctors required for health institutions.

The state Cabinet has approved the lowest bid of M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd of Rs.224,55 cr for the execution of the project.