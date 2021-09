Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has created 14 police posts for Immigration Check Post (ICP) at Dhamra Port, Bhadrak.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given approval for these new posts which include two Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors, and four Constables.

The State Government has created new posts to take over the immigration functions after the declaration of Immigration Check Post at Dhamra Port by the Government of India.