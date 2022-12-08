Odisha Govt Creates 11,292 New Posts of Nursing Officers

Bhubaneswar: To augment the technical manpower and provide better healthcare services, the Odisha Government has created 11,292 new posts of Nursing Officers in the State. The decision has been taken to fill up the newly created posts in phases.

Accordingly, the Government issued a direction on 08.12.2022 to the Director, Nursing for filing of requisition with OSSSC (Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission) for the recruitment of 7413 numbers of Nursing Officers against the newly created posts.

It is expected that thousands of aspiring candidates having degrees/diploma in the course will be benefitted greatly from these steps.

With the addition of this huge technical manpower, healthcare service in healthcare institutions like District Headquarters Hospitals and Medical Colleges and hospitals in the state will improve to a great extent.