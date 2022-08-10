Odisha Govt Crack Whip On Nine Tainted Officials

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always laid emphasis on maintaining high morals and integrity in public life. He has always insisted on a zero-tolerance approach against inefficient and corrupt officials. The Chief Minister continues to strive to provide services to the public through transparent, efficient and accountable administration.

According to this approach of the state government, now 5 more officers have been given compulsory retirement while 2 officers have been dismissed from their jobs and the pension of 2 others has been permanently suspended. It includes officers in various fields, viz., one Superintending Engineer, 2 Executive Engineers, 2 Assistant Engineers, one Junior Engineer, one OAS Officer, one District Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and one Social Education Officer. While earlier action was taken against 164 officials, the count mounted to 173 with actions against these 9 tainted officials.

Ashish Kumar Das, the former Superintending Engineer of Rural Development Division-1 of Malkangari, is among the 5 officials who have been sacked. He was caught by the vigilance while taking Rs. 10.23 lakhs bribe from the contractors. After raiding his houses in various places, property worth Rs 8.63 crore and cash of Rs 1.4 crore were seized. He has been given compulsory retirement.

Similarly, Manas Ranjan Mohanty, former Executive Engineer of Bhadrak Rural Development Division-1 was caught by the anti-corruption department while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor. In addition, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.90 crore. Two departmental investigations were also underway against him. He has been also given compulsory retirement.

Besides, Manoj Kumar Behera, Executive Engineer of Cuttack Gandarpur Drainage Division, and his wife were accused of having disproportionate assets of more than Rs. 4.26 crores. He has been also given compulsory retirement.

Similarly, there is a corruption case against Umesh Kumar Shashini, Assistant Engineer of Baitarani Irrigation Division in Salpada, Keonjhar District for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 1.42 crores. He has been also given compulsory retirement.

There was an allegation of substandard work in the name of Bishuddhanand Behera, Assistant Engineer of Umerkote Roads and Buildings (R&B) Section. Along with this, there is a corruption case in his name for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets of Rs 70.93 lakh. He has been also given compulsory retirement.

This apart, Mr Jaladhar Mallick, retired former Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) of Parlakhemundi, was accused of taking Rs. 10,000 bribe to initiate a transfer. His pension has been permanently withheld.

Similarly, Trinath Sethi, a retired former junior engineer of Ganjam District Rural Works Division-2, was convicted in a case of taking a Rs 9,000 bribe. His pension has been permanently withheld.

There was a case of bribery of Rs. 10,000 in the name of Mrs Sabita Sahu, former Tehsildar of Samakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district, who is now Deputy Collector in Baleswar district. She has been dismissed from service.

Similarly, former Social Education Officer of Balangir district Mrs Prabhasini Babu, who was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs. 3000 from a widow, has been dismissed from service.

Including this, so far 173 officers have been dismissed or given compulsory retirement or their pensions have been permanently withheld.