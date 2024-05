Bhubaneswar: At least three persons died due to sunstroke while, as many as 786 cases of heat-related illnesses have been reported in Odisha so far, informed Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Services.

The three people hail from Dhenkanal, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. An investigation is underway to find the cause of the death of 17 persons in various places in the state.