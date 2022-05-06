Odisha Govt Clears Six Industrial Projects Worth Rs 493.62 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The 109th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Odisha Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, approved six industrial projects worth Rs 493.62 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 1317 people in the State.

SLSWCA gave a nod to Jatia Steel Ltd to set up a 2,50,000 MT TMT Rebar and 2,50,000 MT Wire rod mill in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, against an investment of INR 125 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 150 people.

The committee has approved another downstream Steel unit by the Sarangi Metal Works International Private Limited to set up a Driveline & Torque Tubes-50,000 MT, Special Coated Roll form Structures- 15,000 MT, Hot Dip Galvanized Steel Structures- 25,000 MT, in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district against an investment of INR 65.37 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 568 people.

That apart, the panel gave a nod to set up a 100 KLPD Ethanol Plant along with 2.5 MW Co generations Power Plant by JRS Ventures Pvt Ltd at Sonepur against an investment of INR 121 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 114 people.

SNM Hotels and Resorts Private Limited got the approval to set up a Hotel and Resort facility in Somolo Island, district of Ganjam, at an investment of INR 80.25 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 185 people.

Similarly, the Chief Secretary has given nod to Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt Ltd. to set up a Carbon/Graphite block cutting and machining facility with a capacity of 1500 MT per annum in Khordha district, at an investment of INR 51crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 150 people.

And, approval was also given to Ashirvad Pipes Private Limited for setting up an 18,000 MTPA capacity HDPE and PVC Pipes manufacturing unit in Tangi, Cuttack, at an investment of INR 51 crore, which will generate employment for over 150 people.

The Government’s primary focus has been on the employment-intensive sectors like Metal downstream, Food Processing, Tourism, and Plastic industries which employ thousands of employees in a single unit. Considering the huge skill force in this domain, such industries create massive employment in the State.