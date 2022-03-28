Odisha Govt Clears 12 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 2071 Cr With Job Potential For Over 3.5K

Bhubaneswar: In another big step towards the creation of new employment opportunities and additional livelihood avenues through industrialization, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra accorded in-principle approval to 12 investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs.2071 cr, and employment opportunity for more than 3535 persons.

It may be pertinent here to mention that SLSWCA had approved other 28 projects worth Rs 3770.10 cr with employment opportunities for 16,845 persons within the last 110 days. As such, including the present investment proposals, the SLSWCA committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra approved a total of 40 investment projects worth Rs. 5841.40 cr envisaging employment opportunity for 20,380 persons.

Presenting financial and technical details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the projects were employment-intensive and were from the sectors like tourism, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing, feed production for live-stock, steel, downstream, logistic park, and iron ore beneficiation. Sri Sharma also outlined the possible effect that such industries would make on the macro and micro level economy of the State.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, the Odisha Chief Secretary directed IPICOL to make a realistic assessment of the land and water requirements as per the benchmark set against different types of industries. While emphasizing expeditious completion of the construction, Sri Mahapatra directed that the industries should employ the youths ‘skilled in Odisha’.

Following are the approved projects:-

Swosti Premium to set up Gopalpur Palm Resort in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs. 95 crore, and employment opportunities for over 230 persons; Pushpam Realty to set up a Resort and Spa facility in Puri district against an investment of Rs 67.27 cr, and employment opportunities for over 500 persons; Ashribad Engineering and Construction Private Limited to set up a 5-Star Hotel in Khordha district envisaging an investment of Rs 59.33 cr, and employment opportunities for over 151 persons; Shree Metaliks Ltd to set up Iron ore beneficiation and Pellet making Plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of 650 cr, and employment opportunity for over 750 persons; Siddhiridhi International Pvt Ltd to set up a Billet and Pellet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs. 308 crore, and employment opportunities for over 516 persons; Panchawati Steels to set up a Sponge iron and steel billet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 203 cr, and employment opportunities for over 211 persons; J.K. Biotech Limited to establish grain-based ethanol and power plant in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs. 215 cr employment potential for over 250 persons; LMB Congimerate Pvt Ltd to set up an Ethanol plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs.148 cr and employment opportunities for 112 persons; Rourkela Sponge LLP to set up an Ethanol plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs.135 cr and employment opportunities for 150 persons; Utkal Feeds Pvt Ltd to set up a Hatchery, Breeder Parent Unit, and Egg layer unit in Khordha and Dhenkanal districts with an investment of Rs. 54.17 cr and employment opportunity for 165 persons; Spino Paper and Boards Pvt Ltd to set up a Kraft paper and Duplex board manufacturing unit in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs.56.17 cr and employment opportunity for 200 persons; and, Hindustan Aqua Pvt Ltd to set up a Logistic Park with Cold Chain, food court, retail facility, and entertainment Centre in Puri district with an investment of Rs. 80 cr and employment opportunities for more than 300 persons.

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabiharee Dhal, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Ashok Kumar Meena, MD IPICOL Bhupinder Singh Poonia along with principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participate in the discussions.