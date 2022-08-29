Odisha Govt Clears 10 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 2,005.89 Cr; Job Opportunity For Over 3.5K

Bhubaneswar: The 112th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 2,005.89 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 3,545 people in the State.

The SLSWCA gave a nod to Summa Real Media Private Limited to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing & research unit comprising pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)manufacturing and pharmaceutical research & development centre” of annual capacity 1.6 billion units atGothapatna, Bhubaneswarin Khorda district, against an investment of Rs 200 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 1280 people.

The committee approved the proposals of Sanvira Industries Limited to set up a Carbon Electrode Paste manufacturing plant (Capacity 100,000 MT) in Danagadi, Jajpur district against investments of Rs 205.44 crore. And a Manufacturing unit of Chemicals (Sulphuric Acid, Surfactant) and Fine Fabric/ HDPE/ PPWoven Sacks of annual capacity 144000 MT & 24000 MT by Sai Bulk Bags Private Limited in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpurdistrict against an investment of Rs 135.95 crore, which will generate employment opportunities of 260 & 301 persons respectively.

In addition to the above approvals, the panel gave nod to set up a 0.11 MTPA Ferro Alloys plant (2×24 MVA) in Badchana, Jajpur district, by United Ferrocast Private Limited against an investment of Rs 261.1crores with employment opportunities for 376 people.

Balento Enterprises Private Limited got the approval for a 5 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 3 MTPA Pellet plant in Jhumpura, Keonjhardistrict at an investment of Rs 775 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 314 people.

The committee gave approval to Oriclean Private Limited for setting up of Manufacturing unit for Sauces, Jams, Jellies and Marmalades with cumulative capacity of 60,000 MT per annum against an investment of Rs 88 crore with employment opportunities for 160 people at Tangi-Choudwar, Cuttack district.

Approval was also given to DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a Shrimp processing unit in Seafood Park, Deras, Khordhadistrictagainst an investment of Rs 50.40 crore, which will generate employment for over 409 people.

The committee approved the proposal of Runaya Aluminium Private Limited (RAPL)for setting up a 5000 MT Aluminium Powder & Pigments Plant in Jharsuguda district against an investment of Rs 80crore generating employment opportunities for 125 persons.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd got the approval for expansion of their existing facility, Mayfair Palm Beach Resort creating employment potential for 120 persons against an investment of Rs 85 crore at Gopalpur-on-Sea, in the district of Ganjam.

Before the conclusion of meeting the committee approved the proposal for setting up of a Warehousing cum Logistic Park by Naresh Kumar and Co Pvt Ltd at Baghuapal, in Jajpur district against an investment of RS 125 with an employment generation for 200 personnel.

The government’s key focus has been on employment-intensive sectors such as metal and metal downstream, food processing, and new age industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals which offer opportunities for large scare hiring in a single unit. Given the vast skilled workforce in these sectors, such industries make a significant contribution for the state’s employment generation endeavours.

