The Odisha government has cancelled leaves for all departments engaged in rescue and relief work on the 26th and 27th of October.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh has written to all departments in this regard.

Due to the impact of the Severe Cyclonic Storm “DANA”, the Disaster Management and other response activities need to be undertaken on top priority.

Keeping in this view the government has been pleased to declare that the concerned departments are required to open their office and the concerned Officers shall perform duty on 26.10.2024 and 27.10.2024 as usual.

The concerned Administrative departments are requested to take necessary action on the matter, the letter read.

