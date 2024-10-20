Odisha government has decided to cancel the leave of its staff in anticipation of a potential cyclone forecasted to develop over the Bay of Bengal around October 23, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deo Ranjan Singh on Sunday.

Addressing the media after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secy Manoj Ahuja, SRC Singh stated, “All leaves for state government employees have been cancelled and officials are instructed to stay at their designated posts and carry out their duties.”

Regarding the declaration of holidays for school students, Singh mentioned, “While no decision has been made yet, District Collectors are authorised to make such decisions based on the evolving situation.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the emergence of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal around October 23. Subsequently, the system is expected to move northwestward and approach the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by the morning of October 24.

As a result, wind speeds along the Odisha coast are likely to reach 40-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph starting the evening of October 23 and are forecasted to increase to 100-120 kmph by the night of October 24.

