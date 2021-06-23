Odisha Govt Cancels Global E-Tender For Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: The Global e-tender floated by the Odisha government last month for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine has been cancelled.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) Limited has issued a notice in this regard on Wednesday.

The Odisha government had floated the global e-tender on May 14, 2021 for procuring COVID-19 vaccine. Thus, OSMC Limited had invited online global bids through e-Tender portal from eligible bidders for supply of COVID-19 vaccine. The extended deadline for the tender bid submission ended on June 23.

On May 10, the State Cabinet had decided to float a global tender for procuring COVID-19 vaccines from various major vaccination companies in the world so that the people of Odisha can be inoculated in time.