Odisha Govt Begins Preparation For Providing Financial Aid To Kin Of COVID-19 Victims

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has begun preparations to provide financial assistance to the family members or close relatives of each person, who died of COVID-19. A preparatory and coordination meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. The meeting, which was held in both digital and physical modes from the Lok Seva Bhawan here, was attended by all district tehsil and block level officials.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner gave details of the administrative process and procedures related to providing the financial assistance. Mr. Jena said that as per the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the decision of the government, the next of kin of the person who died in COVID-19 would be given Rs 50,000 as financial assistance. People from all walks of life, rich and poor, can avail this aid. Individuals or families who have received assistance under any other scheme will also be eligible for this assistance.

From accepting applications to providing assistance, Chief Secretary directed all district Collectors, district chief medical officers, tehsildars, and all departments involved in the process to make all processes and stages simple, accessible, and hassle-free to the people.

The Chief Secretary also directed the district-level committee to take proactive action to resolve the grievances pertaining to financial aid disbursement.

Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra said the families or close relatives of the deceased can apply to the district magistrates/collectors online or offline in the prescribed form for the grant. Applicants will be given an acknowledgment of receipt of the application. Online applications can also be submitted to the Common Service Centers. All applications received will be processed through the software developed by OCAC. This will make the process faster and error-free.

Discussions at the meeting revealed that the families of people who died of COVID in hospital or while at home quarantine can apply for the aid. Someone who died of COVID-19, within 30 days after testing positive for coronavirus, his/her family will be eligible, officials said. The entire process such as application, verification, processing, approval, and assistance will be done at the district level. The state government has given special powers to the district Collectors and the district disaster management authorities in this regard.

Development Commissioner Mr. Jena, emphasized the need to provide adequate training to all officers, employees, and staff of the Common Service Center involved in the process. It was decided at the meeting that a large-scale campaign would be held to raise public awareness. It was also decided at the meeting to issue a special notice to receive applications from the public.

Raj Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Dr. C.B.K Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, E&IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra, senior officials of the concerned department, including Additional Relief Commissioner Kamalkant Mishra, attended the meeting.