Odisha Govt Bans ‘Zero Night’ Celebration On New Year Eve Across State

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the Covid-19 Omicron variant scare, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a total ban on ‘zero night celebrations’ on the eve of New Year 2022.

A notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office on Tuesday said that hotels, restaurants, and bar authorities have been asked not to celebrate ‘Zero Night’ on December 31 on the eve of New Year-2022, due to the Omicron scare.

“Usually people in large number congregate in hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks and other public places on December 31 and January 1 for Zero Night Celebration/ Welcome to New Year/ similar function on the eve of New Year. Such congregations have large potential for spread of COVID-19 infections,” the statement said.

“Hence, the congregation in public places including hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, convention halls, Kalyan mandaps, etc. for Zero Night Celebration/ Welcome to New Year/ similar other function on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022, shall remain prohibited throughout the State,” said the SRC’s December Covid-19 advisory.

The order also prohibits picnics in public places. Besides, no community feast will be allowed in public places on the occasion of Zero Night Celebration/ Welcome to New Year/ similar function on the eve of New Year.

“The people are advised to celebrate such functions at home premises avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, use of face mask/ covering and hand washing /hand sanitiser,” the SRC said.

This was a part of the Covid restrictions imposed by the state government for the month of December 2021.