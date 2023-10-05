Odisha Govt Bans Paraquat- A Toxic Chemical Hazardous To Human Health

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has banned Paraquat, a highly toxic substance used as an herbicide. It is widely used for destroying weeds. The decision has been taken in view of public safety and to prevent the adverse impact of the chemical on human health and animals.

With the ban order coming into effect, the sale/stock/ distribution/manufacturing/use of this toxic chemical, Paraquat has been prohibited in the entire state.

As per the provisions of the Insecticides Act, of 1968, the ban will be initially effective for a period of two months. After eliciting scientific opinion from research institutions and other stakeholders, the State Government will also propose the Government of India permanently ban this chemical in the State of Odisha.

After getting feedback under Mo Sarkar’s initiative, the Chief Minister’s Office advised the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment to examine banning Paraquat to prevent any further loss of human lives due to poisoning cases.

In another significant decision, the State Government has now made it mandatory for a prescription by designated agriculture officials and relevant Government Departments, as well as scientists of OUAT and Agriculture Research institutes, for the sale of pesticides and agrochemicals by authorized dealers. Detailed Guidelines will be worked out by the Department of Agriculture.

This will lead to proper usage of pesticides and agrochemicals as advocated by research scientists, thus reducing the harm to the farmers and the environment.