Odisha Govt Assures Drivers To Resolve Demands In 3 Months

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to resolve the various issues raised by the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahasangha within three months.

The decision to address the issues of the drivers’ association came following a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other senior officers with the members of the drivers’ association on Thursday evening in the conference hall of the Lok Seva Bhawan.

“After discussion, it has been decided to resolve the demands of the Driver Ekata Mahasangha within three months,” the Office of the Chief Secretary informed. However, no comments have been received from the drivers association so far.

The indefinite strike by the Driver Ekata Mahasangha entered Day 2 today paralyzing public and commercial transport in the state. The drivers have launched an indefinite strike over their 10-point charter of demands.

Buses were off the roads and good carriages and cabs on Thursday remained stranded at various locations in Odisha on the second day of the ‘quit steering’ strike called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangha.

The striking drivers gathered on national highways and state expressways and stopped vehicles inconveniencing commuters.

Over 2 lakh drivers have launched a strike across Odisha from Wednesday for an indefinite period demanding social security, including pension after 60 years, accident benefits, and the formation of a welfare fund.