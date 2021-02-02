Odisha govt assures Centre to clear obstacles from coastal highway project: Dharmendra

New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Odisha government has assured the Centre to provide all assistance for coastal highway project.

Pradhan said the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari through video conference on Tuesday that all hassles relating to Satpada-Gopalpur coastal highway project under Purbodaya Mission will be sorted out soon.

Pradhan said the project is part of Bharatmala coastal highway from Digha to Gopalpur and added that the Rs 9000 crore project will be the lifeline of eastern India. Tourism will get a boost after completion of the longest coastal highway of India.

The video conferencing also threw light on ring road of Bhubaneswar and the proposed eight lane express way spanning 300 km between Paradip and Barbil. This will be an economic corridor of the state. This road project will be beneficial for Kalinga Nagar steel cluster in the state.

The project of eight lane expressway between Bhubaneswar and Puri and development of Dhamara, Gopalpur and Subarnarekha ports are also discussed during the video conferencing.