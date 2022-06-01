Odisha Govt Asks To Delete Text & Pictures Of Branded Products From Class III Pathan Pustika

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Wednesday directed to delete the text and pictures of branded products from Class III Pathan Pustika.

In the letter, the Director, Educational Information TE and SCERT has asked the State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority to delete page no. 1 of Class III Pathan Pustika as supplementary reading material which includes the texts and pictures of the branded products.

” Necessary immediate steps may be taken in this regard and DEOs may be instructed to ensure that teachers sensitize not to use and demonstrate this page while teaching students,” read the letter.