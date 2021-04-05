Odisha Govt Asks School Head Masters To Take At Least Two Classes Daily

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday directed the Head Masters of all state-run schools to take at least 2 classes per day.

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department, in a letter to all districts, said this order should be followed in all schools with strict adherence.

Additional Secretary Alok Kumar Kar mentioned that during school inspections, the Principal Secretary of the Department noted that headmasters are not taking classes and busy with school management and coordination matters.

“The Head Master being the most experienced and qualified person in the school should take at least two classes daily and make supervision of the classes being taken up by other teachers,” read the letter.