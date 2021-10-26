Odisha Govt Asks OPSC To Start Recruitment Process For ASO

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday asked the state public service commission (OPSC) to conduct the recruitment to the post of assistant section officers (ASOs) in different departments of the Secretariat for the year 2021.

The Additional Secretary to Home Department, N Prusty, in a letter to the Secretary of OPSC, has asked that a meeting was held on October 21 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary and directed the Commission to initiate the process of recruitment of ASOs, as per the commission’s schedule.

The letter further stated that the concerned requisition and draft advertisement have been resent as per the procedure.

Following that, the concerned officials have been requested to take the required steps and conduct the recruitment examination for filling up the huge number of ASO vacant posts in different departments of the Odisha Secretariat.

Recently, the Odisha Secretariat Service Association (OSSA) had written to State Chief Secretary requesting to entrust OPSC with the conduct the recruitment for the post of ASOs.