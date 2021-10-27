Odisha Govt Asks OPSC To Start ASO Recruitment Process 

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct the recruitment to the post of assistant section officers (ASOs) in different departments of the Secretariat for the year 2021.

In a letter to OPSC Secretary, Additional Secretary to Government, Dr N Prusty, has said a meeting was held on 21.10.2021 under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Odisha on the above subject and request you to undertake the process of recruitment of ASOs, as per Commission’s schedule.

” The concerned Requisition and draft Advertisement are therefore resent with a request to take steps to conduct the recruitment examination for filling up of the huge number of ASO vacant posts in different Departments of Odisha Secretariat,” the official wrote in the letter.