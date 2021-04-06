Odisha Govt Asks Officials To Provide Property List

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has extended the timeline for online submission of property list from April 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, up to April 30, 2021.

The Joint Secretary, General Administration & Public Grievances dept, GC Patra, in his letter to RDCs, Collectors, and all departmental heads on Tuesday, said that the officers can submit their property list online through the HRMS portal.

Patra advised the officials to inform their subordinates of the matter so that they can file their statement of property on time. He further advised the officials to submit their list in advance to avoid unnecessary rush.

The officers have been advised to provide their movable and immovable property list and added IAS officers are required to file the list to the government of India through its portal.