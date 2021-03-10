Odisha Govt Asks DMs To Step Up COVID-19 Vaccination Of Elderly To 1 Lakh Per Day

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday asked the Collectors of all districts to step up COVID-19 vaccination of elderly to 1 Lakh per day.

In a letter to all Collector & DMs, all Municipal Commissioners, all CDMO &PHOs, Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Deptt P.K. Mohapatra has directed for stepping up of COVID-19 Vaccination of elderly to 1 Lakh per day.

State Health Dept ACS PK Jena reiterated that the pace of vaccination of elderly persons needs to be accelerated in all the districts and urban areas.

It has been decided to vaccinate 1 Lakh elderly persons per day, Jena said and requested to take steps to enhance the pace of vaccination accordingly, with special focus on activating private hospitals as Covid Vaccination Centres.

District-Wise Target Of Age Appropriate Vaccination:-