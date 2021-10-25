Odisha Govt Asks District Admins To Start Process For Urban Polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department has asked district collectors, DMs to complete the delimitation of wards and reservation of seats for the forthcoming civic body polls in the state.

The delimitation of wards and reservation of seats under and the issue of draft notification inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed delimitation of wards and reservation of seats will be completed by November 9, 2021.

Besides, the publication of the notification relating to the delamination of wards and reservation of seats will be completed by November 29.

Programme for delamination of wards and reservation of seats of 105 municipalities/ NACs to hold the general election:

The programme of delimitation of wards and reservation of seats, in respect of the municipal bodies, have been approved by the government and will be completed by December 13 this year, the letter read.