Odisha Govt Asks Colleges To Start ‘Juba Sanskaar’ Classes From This New Year

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to enhance well behaviour and other humanitarian gesture in students’ life, the Odisha government has decided to introduce the ‘Juba Sanskaar’ programme in colleges across the State.

This new programme in education is going to start from the first day of the New Year.

In a letter, Principal Secretary, Education Department, Saswat Mishra on Thursday asked the principals of all government and government aided degree colleges under the Higher Education Department to start this non-academic programme in their respective institutions.

“Character building should be the primary objective of any education system. Under this ‘Juba Sanskaar’ programme, Juba Sanskaar classes (one period of standard duration) shall be held class-wise or section-wise covering all students of all UG and PG semesters-mandatorily at least once in a month,” Mishra said in the letter.

“Freely available good short audio visual films (AV films) on character building themes like staying away from drugs/tobacco, imbibing patriotism and developing a sense of respect to women and seniors would be shown to the students. It is expected that when students are frequently exposed to such good character building AV films, there will definitely be a positive change in them,” the letter read.