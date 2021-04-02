Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Step Up COVID-19 Vaccination Of Comorbid Categories

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases, the Odisha Government on Friday directed the officials to take follow certain measures immediately to mitigate the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and CDM & PHOs, the Health Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra urged the district authorities to step up COVID-19 Vaccination of comorbid categories on a war footing.

The Health Dept ACS said that the required numbers of beds with oxygen facilities in DHH / MCH should be kept in readiness for immediate use of COVID patients. Besides, other categories of isolation beds in ICU, HDU, DIALYSIS, Labour Room, etc should also be kept in readiness for immediate use of patients.

Mohapatra said that private hospitals of the districts shall also be kept in readiness for immediate use with short notice.

“Adequate stock of medicine like Flavipiravir, Remdisivir, etc should be maintained at district level to meet the demand at the local level,” he said.

ACS PK Mohapatra further added that the district teams should be re-oriented on the SOP for treatment of patients under home isolation, and the same should be followed without fail.

“RRTs teams should undertake periodic visits to patients under home isolation, as per SOP,” the health dept ACS pointed out.