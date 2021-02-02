Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Follow Construction & Demolition Waste Management Plan

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has directed the district Collectors to implement the strategy for better management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

In a letter to the DMs, State Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary, G Mathi Vathanan, said: “The department has restored faith on Mission Shakti members and transgender community for decentralised and effective management of the C&D waste in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). As per the strategy, the district Collectors will provide suitable sites to ULBs for setting up of the facility for storage, processing and recycling for construction and demolition waste.”

Waste generators who generate more than 20 MT or more in one day or 300 MT per project in a month shall submit waste management plan to the ULB concerned before undertaking any construction or demolition activity.

On receipt of the plan, ULB shall examine and sanction the waste management plan within a period of one month from the date of receipt. Waste generators shall have to pay for the processing and disposal of C&D waste generated by them, apart from the payment for storage, collection, and transportation of C&D waste to the designated site as notified by the ULB.

Further, the Ward Committee will take steps to identify the orphaned C&D waste within its respective jurisdiction and inform the ULB for transportation to designated site. A surveillance team constituted by the ULB will have overall responsibility of lifting the waste and dispose it off appropriately.