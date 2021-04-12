Odisha Govt asks Collectors to ensure availability of COVID facilities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today directed the District Collectors to ensure that COVID facilities are available to accommodate the new positive cases following surge in the deadly coronavirus infection.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra said in a letter to the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) to activate the Government and Private Covid facilities in a phased manner to counter the surge.

The ACS said one Authorised Medical Officer (AMO) and one Authorised Person, OAS (AP) shall be appointed for Covid facilities and the name and contact numbers shall be shared with the Government.

For all technical issues, clarification, and referral of patients, the Additional DMET (Prof Umakant Satapathy) shall be the State Level Authorised Officer.

Mohapatra in his letter said all the Private Hospitals under Odisha Clinical Establishment Act having 30 beds or more must have at least 10% of available beds (General bed & ICU) reserved for Covid patients. They shall increase the facility up to 80 % of available General beds and ICUs in a phase-wise manner as per the rise in the incidence of Covid patients.

The Health ACS also asked the Municipal Corporations to have a dedicated COVID helpdesk for the benefit of patients.