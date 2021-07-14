Odisha Govt Asks Authorities To Take Preventive Measures To Maintain Law & Order During Bandh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday asked all District Collectors and civic body authorities to maintain the law and order situation during the 6-hour bandh called by the Left parties on Thursday.

In a letter, Special Secretary to the government of Odisha, Santosh Bala, said,” The left political parties have given six-hour Odisha bundh call on July 15 from 6 AM to 12 Noon against price hike of petroleum products and essential commodities. It is apprehended that they may close down business establishments, marketplaces, Central and State government offices, courts, petrol pumps, and banks/ financial institutions. Vehicular traffic, as well as railway traffic, are likely to be affected.”

“The district collectors and Municipality Commissioners are requested to take all preventive measures to maintain law and order and to ensure maintenance of essential services in the districts,” the letter read.

Reportedly, the left parties have decided to observe a 6-hour Odisha Bandh on July 15 in protest against rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, the state Congress will support the bandh. The bandh call has been given from 6 am to 12 noon.