Odisha Govt Asks Authorities To Ensure COVID-19 Vaccination Of Mentally-Ill Persons In Mental Health Homes

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday directed all the District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure COVID-19 vaccination of mentally-ill persons, who are lodged in mental health establishments in the state

In a letter to the district and civic authorities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra said, ” The MoHFW has communicated for vaccination of mentally ill persons who are institutionalized in mental health establishments on priority.

“The guideline on Near to Home CVC (NHCVC) for vaccination of elderly and differently-abled citizens including medically disabled persons was communicated from State on 31st May 2021 and under this guideline, NHCVC shall be set up in the premises of Mental Health Establishment for vaccinating inmates,” the letter read

“SoPs were communicated from State on 11th May 2021 on COVId-19 vaccination of vulnerable persons who do not have prescribed ID card for registration in Co-WIN. The said SoPs shall be followed for vaccinating inmates of mental health establishment through facilitated cohort registration,” it stated.

“In this context, you are requested to submit the vaccination status report on a weekly basis (Every Monday) of such mental health establishments in your district /MCs.

The authorities are, therefore, requested to personally monitor and ensure the vaccination of mentally ill persons in such mental health establishments in your districts and Municipalities,” the letter further read.