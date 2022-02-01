Odisha Govt Asks All Varsities, Colleges To Function With Full Staff

Bhubaneswar: The State Higher Education Department on Tuesday asked all universities and degree colleges in the State to resume functioning with full staff strength from today.

In a letter, the state government has asked all the Vice-Chancellors of all State Public Universities and Principals of all Government/Non-Government Degree Colleges to begin functioning with 100% employees with effect from February 1, 2022

The offices have been directed to operate with strict Covid appropriate behaviour in order to reduce chances of virus infection.

With educational institutes, including those under the Higher Education Department, yet to reopen for students in Odisha, the government has instructed the teaching faculties to resume office but only take online classes from their respective institutes.

Notably, Odisha government had closed all colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions except the medical colleges/nursing colleges and institutions under the control of the Health and Family Welfare department from January 10.