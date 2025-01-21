Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal to provide Rs. 5 lakh as initial capital to each newly formed PACS or LAMPCS, aiming to enhance their operational efficiency and support to farmers.

Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Adivasi Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) in Odisha were formed to support farmers and economically weaker sections through cooperative means. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the cooperative sector in the state.

This financial backing (seed money) is expected to inject Rs. 76.80 crore into 2542 newly formed PACS & LAMPCS societies, reinforcing the cooperative structure in Odisha and aiding in agricultural development.

This move reflects ongoing efforts by the Odisha government to address farmers’ issues and improve agricultural infrastructure.