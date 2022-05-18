Odisha Govt Approves Proposals For Amendment Of Three Private Varsities In State

Bhubaneswar: In order to provide free and progressive autonomy to run the Universities for offering quality technical education in the State with allowing uniformity of legislation among all private universities of the State in regard to the provision of Distance education, Fee Structure Admission and other connected matters and keeping in view the interest of the students, Institutes and the State, Section-6, 8, 9, 28, 31, 34 & 35 of the C. V. Raman Global University, Odisha Act, 2019 along with an amendment in Section 23 (f) for adding two more officers to the Board of Governors of the University is submitted before the Cabinet for kind approval.

The proposed DRIEMS University, Cuttack shall be a unitary University in the State. It shall be a self-financing, multi-disciplinary, non-affiliating Unitary University and shall not demand any financial grant or assistance from the State Government.

The DRIEMS University will broaden the horizon and give an impetus to multidisciplinary teaching and research in the field of technical education. Moreover, this will expand the scope for opening different schools to deliver multi and interdisciplinary courses by accelerating its present sectoral focus.

The University will open doors for sharing of experiences and taking up collaborative ventures of

higher learning and research with other universities in the State, Country and Overseas.

Concurrences of Law Department, Heath and Family Welfare Department and Finance Department for this have been obtained. As per the Cabinet approval, necessary follow up action will be initiated for the enactment of DRIEMS UNIVERSITY, ODISHA ACT, 2022.

In order to provide free and progressive autonomy to run the Universities for offering quality technical education in the State with allowing uniformity of legislation among all private universities of the State in regard of the provision of Distance Education, Fee Structure and Admission and other connected matters and keeping in view the interest of the students, Institutes and the State, Section-6, 8, 9, 29, 32, 35 & 36 of the Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Odisha Act, 2018 is submitted before the Cabinet for kind approval.