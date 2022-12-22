Odisha Govt Approves Establishment of 55 Trauma Care Facilities Along NHs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday accorded in-principal approval for the establishment of 55 Trauma Care Facilities (Level III) in the existing health facilities along the National Highways passing in the state.

The State Health & Family Welfare Department in a notification said that upon the direction of the Supreme Court passed on 30.11.2017 in WPC No. 295 of 2012, one Trauma Care Facility has to be established in each District.

Accordingly, 33 TCFs have been notified by Government vide No.26301/H dated 26.10.2018. As per the operational guidelines on capacity building for developing trauma care facilities along National Highways issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the preventable deaths because of road accidents are to be brought down to 10 per cent by developing a pan-India trauma care network in which no trauma victim has to be transported for more than 50 kilometres and a designated trauma centre is available at every 100 Km.

After careful consideration and gap analysis, the State Government accorded in-principle approval for establishing 55 Trauma Care Facilities (Level III) in the existing health facilities along the National Highways passing in the state.

Steps shall be taken to assess the gap in infrastructure, manpower, equipment and instrument and fulfil them to strengthen the newly proposed Trauma Care Facilities, the order read.