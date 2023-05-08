Odisha govt approves 11 projects with investment intents of Rs 2,840 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday approved 11 projects with investment intents of Rs 2,840 crore in its 117th SLSWCA meeting under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority committee held today approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 2840.73 crores that would generate 3721 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha. 9 of these proposals converted from the Companies that participated at Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 and showed investment intent in the state.

The state government is working relentlessly towards converting these investment intents into ground reality. Projects spread across diverse sectors like aluminium & aluminium downstream, steel& steel downstream, chemicals& plastics, food processing & packaging, textiles & apparel, tourism and renewable energy received approvals. The approved projects will be set up across various parts of the state including Bolangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Sambalpur andSundargarh Districts.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of RCR Steel Works Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 896.98 crores. It proposes to set up a steel plant in Jamda, Mayurbhanj and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 750 people in the state.

The committee also approved the expansion proposal of Utkal Alumina International Ltd at Rayagada district and Hindalco Industries Limited at Lapanga, Sambalpur, which promises cumulative investment of nearly INR 1000 crores and is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 500 people in and around of these districts.

The SLSWCA also approved the project proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. to set up a resort at Somolo Island, Chilika Lake in the Ganjam District with an investment of Rs 228.45 Crores. This project is expected to further strengthen Odisha’s position in the Tourism Map of India.

In the chemicals sector, the committee gave a nod to a project, by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. With an investment of Rs 303 crores, company proposes to set up a Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals & 30000 MT Monomer and Polymers in Paradip, which will provide employment opportunities to over 150 people of Odisha.

In the textiles and apparel sector, Indian Stitches Private Limited is setting up a fabric processing plant with an investment of INR 100 crores, generating employment opportunities for over 1000 people in the state.

In the food processing sector, the project proposal of Taj SATs Ltd to set up food processing and packaging units in Khordha was approved. The project comes with an investment of Rs 51 Crores and potential employment for 200 people.

The detailed list of projects approved by SLSWCA is as follows:

Projects for 117thSLSWCA

S.No Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Cr) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1 RCR Steel Works Private Limited 78,00,000 MT DRI, 144100 MT Ferro Alloys & 85 MW CPP 896.98 750 Steel Jamda Block Dist- Mayurbhanj 2 Utkal Alumina International Ltd Expansion of Alumina Refinery unit from 2.25 MTPA to 2.75 MTPA 564.90 531 Alumina Doraguda, Tikri, Dist- Rayagada 3 Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Aluminium) Expansion of existing Alumium Smelter Plant from 360 KTPA to 400 KTPA 419.40 50 Aluminium At Lapanga, Rengali, Sambalpur 4 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Manufacturing unit of 25000 MT Water Treatment Chemicals 303.00 150 Chemical Paradip, Dist. Jagatsinghpur 5 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. Resort 228.45 250 Tourism Somolo Island, Chilika Lake in the Ganjam Dist 6 Taj SATsLtd Food processing 51.00 200 Food Processing & Packaging Khurdha 7 Seetharama Agro Industries Private Limited Manufacturing unit of rice bran oil. 101.00 170 Food Processing Barapalli Industrial Estate, Block – Kukudakhandi, Ganjam 8 Indian Stitches Private Limited Fabric processing plant 100.00 1,000 Textile & Apparel Khurdha 9 Indopet Polymer Pvt. Ltd. Manufacturing unit for Pet preform, Pet Bottles and Plastic Container. 52.00 150 Plastic Khordha 10 Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd 120,000 MT ERW black and GI pipes manufacturing unit 70.00 400 Steel (Downstream) Sundergarh 11 ROMCO Aluminates Private Limited 12 MW Solar Power Plant 54.00 70 Power & Renewable Energy Balangir Total 2840.73 3721

The Government of Odisha has always encouraged and welcomed industrialists to invest in the state. Its industry-friendly policies have positioned the state to be a highly lucrative destination for investors who have been awaiting opportunities to step into Eastern India or expand their footprint in the region.