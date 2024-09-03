Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Thursday appointed six 2022-batch IAS officers as sub-collectors of various places. The General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, on completion of Phase-ll Training, 2022-batch IAS officer Akshay Pillayhas been appointed as sub-collector, Bonei.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Akshay Pillay, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bonei in the district of Sundargarh

On completion of Phase-ll Training, 2022-batch IAS officer Prahlad Narayan Sharma has been appointed as sub-collector, Athagarh.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha sanhita’ 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Prahlad Narayan Sharma, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Athagarh in the district of Cuttack.

On completion of Phase-ll Training, 2022-batch IAS officer Ms Arugula Sneha has been appointed as Sub-Collector, Padampur,

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the state Government do hereby appoint Ms Arugula Sneha, lAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, padampur in the district of Bargarh.

On completion of Phase-ll Training, 2022-batch IAS officer Ms Akavaram Sasya Reddy has been appointed as Sub-collector, Jeypore.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Ms. Akavaram Sasya Reddy, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jeypore in the district of Koraput.

On completion of Phase-ll Training, Samir Kumar Jena, IAS (RR .2022) has been appointed as Sub-collector, Talcher.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Samir Kumar Jena, IAS as the sub-Divisional Magistrate, Talcher in the district of Angul.

On completion of Phase-ll Training, 2022-batch IAS officer Soumyaranjan Pradhan has been appointed as sub-collector, Rairangpur.

ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,1he State Government do hereby appoint Soumyaranjan Pradhan, IAS as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj.